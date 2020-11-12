Tommee Tippee Multiwarm Electric Bottle and Pouch Warmer

All-in-One Advanced Bottle and Pouch Warmer

It’s not surprising that babies prefer their feeds at body temperature because that’s what feels most natural to them. The Tommee Tippee Multiwarm Intuitive Bottle Warmer allows you to warm your baby’s feed to the perfect temperature in as little as 4 minutes*. Equipped with multiple settings, you can warm various feeds based on the type of container, starting temperature and volume. Compatible with a wide range of branded baby bottles, food jars and pouches, you can warm your baby’s feeds from birth and throughout their weaning journey. The Multiwarm warmer even allows you to warm baby milk and food from frozen – just be sure to select the correct settings. Based on your selection, the warmer will automatically work out the optimum warming time. Gradual, gentle warming helps to preserve the goodness and vital nutrients in your baby’s feed and gets it to a comfortable body temperature that feels natural to baby. It also helps to prevent hot spots that could burn your baby’s mouth. Once the warm is complete, remove the bottle or food jar by lifting the cradle and avoid touching the water inside. *Warming times depend upon capacity and starting temperature of feed. Warming time of 4 minutes is based on heating a 150ml serving of milk from ambient room temperature (20°C). Box Contains 1x Multiwarm Intuitive Bottle and Pouch Warmer