Tommee Tippee SoftSpout Transition Cup

From 4 months and beyond, your little one is learning important new skills every day, including how to drink like a big kid. Designed to help babies take that first step on their grown-up drinking journey, the Tommee Tippee SoftSpout Transition Cup has a softer spout that feels natural to them and is bite-resistant. The handles are easy for little hands to grip, allowing your child to drink independently. Equipped with innovative anti-leak technology called INTELLIVALVE, the cup is completely leak and shake-proof, even when turned upside down or shaken. Our unique valve seals and regulates the flow of liquid to stop leaks and to ensure easy drinking. The cup can hold 150ml of cold liquid and has clear measurement markers up the base so parents can keep track of how much their little one is drinking. For added reassurance, the spout contains antibacterial BACSHIELD technology that reduces bacteria by up to 99.9%*. The commonly used, silver-ion technology provides antibacterial protection against unwanted bacteria** that can cause product degradation, discolouration, staining or odour. It also has a click-lock lid to help keep germs out. While offering hygienic protection, the spout is also resistant to tiny teeth, making it extra durable and long-lasting. The entire sippy is BPA, BPS, PVC, Phthalate and Nitrosamine free, so you can rest assured your little one isn’t exposed to harmful materials. It’s also both dishwasher and steriliser safe for extra peace of mind. *Independent laboratory testing demonstrated a 99.9% reduction in bacteria after 24 hours **The semisoft part of the spout contains silver phosphate glass, tested to ISO 22196