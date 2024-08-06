Harbour Housewares Wooden Garden Parasol - 2.7m - Grey

The Harbour Housewares range of Sun Parasols creates a striking and stylish centrepiece in any garden, forecourt or patio, providing a place for friends and family to congregate and relax in the shade of the blazing summer sun.

Each parasol in our collection consists of a polyester canvas stretched over a two-piece hard wood frame. A pulley system allows you to quickly and conveniently open your parasol to nearly 3m in diameter, with a metal locking pin allowing you to choose between three open positions to suit your space and need. The canvas is water-repellant, ensuring you and your guests will still enjoy a layer of protection should the weather turn.

The sleek black tones and chrome accents of the wooden framework provide a premium, contemporary aesthetic, with the canvas available in your choice of colours to suit your garden.

Pair your parasol with one of our Concrete Parasol Bases for the complete summer garden setup (sold seperately).