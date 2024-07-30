Harbour Housewares Wooden Garden Parasol & Base Set - 2.7m - Green

The Harbour Housewares range of Sun Parasols creates a striking and stylish centrepiece in any garden, forecourt or patio, providing a place for friends and family to congregate and relax in the shade of the blazing summer sun.

Each parasol in our collection consists of a polyester canvas stretched over a two-piece hard wood frame. A pulley system allows you to quickly and conveniently open your parasol to nearly 3m in diameter, with a metal locking pin allowing you to choose between three open positions to suit your space and need. The canvas is water-repellant, ensuring you and your guests will still enjoy a layer of protection should the weather turn.

The rich natural tones and gold accents of the wooden framework provide a premium, contemporary aesthetic, with the canvas available in your choice of a neutral cream or the classic beer garden green.

Each parasol comes with a 12kg Concrete-filled Base, offering a high level of strength and support even in the face of a stiff breeze.