Harbour Housewares Metal Beach Parasol & Base Set - 1.74 x 1.93m - Grey/White

Make the most of your outdoor area by ensuring you can safely sit out for longer with our Harbour Houseware Grey Parasol and Base Set, pretty and practical!

This lightweight Parasol consists of a polyester canvas, with a UV coating and a steel powder-coated frame and pole, producing an incredibly robust and durable product which was made to protect against the harmful rays of the sun and contend with the rigours of the outdoor elements. Simply push the red button, extend the pole, then click into place and you have a parasol ready to keep you cool, calm and collected!

The blue stripe offers up a totally nautical touch, great for your garden or take it to the beach for the ultimate seaside excursion!

Each parasol also comes with a weight base which is produced from 100% recycled plastic, ideal if you're trying to do your bit as a conscious consumer and are also looking for something sturdy and stable for those long summer days. Easily refillable with sand, water or any other weighted element of choice, these Parasol Bases are available in three colours - choose between classic beer garden green, neutral white or cool grey to create your ultimate summer garden setup!