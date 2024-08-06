Harbour Housewares Metal Beach Parasol with White Base - 1.8m - Yellow Stripe

Make the most of your outdoor area by ensuring you can safely sit out for longer with our Harbour Housewares Beach Parasol, pretty and practical!

This lightweight Parasol consists of a polyester canvas, with a UV coating and a steel powder-coated frame and pole, producing an incredibly robust and durable product which was made to protect against the harmful rays of the sun and contend with the rigours of the outdoor elements.

The easy operation means no getting hot and bothered in the height of summer - simply push the red button, extend the pole, then click into place and you have a parasol ready to keep you cool, calm and collected!

Great for your garden or take it to the beach - this two-piece set also includes a refillable Parasol Base for the complete al fresco summer setup.