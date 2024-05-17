Bormioli Rocco Bartender Novecento Whisky Decanter - 780ml

Serve stirring Italian elegance to your glassware collection with the Bartender Novecento collection from Bormioli Rocco.

An exercise in engineering excellence, this decanter features an elaborate geometric cut glass decoration that harkens back to the 'roaring' days of Art Deco and the Great Gatsby.

The elegant glass stopper sits snugly within the top of the bottle, preserving your favourite malted spirit of choice in its optimum condition.

Pair with our matching Double Old Fashioned Tumblers or Shot Glasses for the ultimate sophisticated spirit serving set.

As with all Bormioli Rocco glassware, the Bartender Novecento range is dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleaning.