Bormioli Rocco Aquaria Glass Carafe - 1.2 Litre

This Aquaria 1.2 Litre Modern Style carafe from Bormioli Rocco is perfect for the bedside table, the dining table or the windowsill. The wide mouth accommodates ice cubes and fruit slides with ease.

These beautifully crafted Carafes are made from Bormioli's lead-free Star Glass which has exceptional clarity and transparency giving you the clearest view of your morning smoothies, fresh juices or your white wines. Star Glass does not alter the colour, smell or taste of your beverages, it just gives a crystal clear shine.

Perfectly designed to suit any style of decor with its sleek lines and smooth edges. The rolled rims help control the pouring process so you'll never miss a drop. An ideal gift for a new home, a stunning addition to restaurant gardens or a perfect accompany for business breakfasts.