Bormioli Rocco Officina 1825 Glass Carafe - 1.2 Litre

Add some retro industrial style to your drinking glassware with this 1.2 Litre Officina 1825 Carafe from Bormioli Rocco.

The Officina 1825 collection is the Italian brandÃ‚Â­s flagship, with a distinctive embossed seal etched into each glass that serves as a hallmark of longevity and quality in both design and performance. The dramatic ridges that adorn every Officina product bring a strong industrial aesthetic, perfect for those looking to dress their kitchen and dining room in a little retro chic.

This Carafe style jug boasts a 1.2 Litre capacity that tailors it perfectly to serving water as an accompaniment to mealtimes.