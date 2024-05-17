Bormioli Rocco Florian Red Wine Glasses - 535ml - Blue - Pack of 6

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Add sumptuous Italian style and sophistication to your home, bar or restaurant with the Florian glassware collection from Bormioli Rocco. Featuring soft, petal-like ridges and ornately-sculpted stems, the timeless elegance of these glasses makes them a sure-fire show-stealer in any environment. The classic silhouette and 535ml capacity provides the perfect serving vessel for your favourite Cabernet, Merlot or Zinfandel, as well as vibrant and refreshing cocktails like a gin & tonic. An ultra-fine lasered rim offers a smooth transition from glass to mouth for a more refined tasting experience. The vibrant Lucent Blue coloured stem - applied during production using Bormioli Rocco's special 'Infinity Colour' technology - has been designed to maintain its appearance throughout the lifespan of the glass, and is both recyclable and dishwasher-safe.

