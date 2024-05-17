Marketplace.
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco America '20s Sling Cocktail Glasses - 275ml - Pack of 6
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco America '20s Sling Cocktail Glasses - 275ml - Pack of 6image 2 of Bormioli Rocco America '20s Sling Cocktail Glasses - 275ml - Pack of 6image 3 of Bormioli Rocco America '20s Sling Cocktail Glasses - 275ml - Pack of 6image 4 of Bormioli Rocco America '20s Sling Cocktail Glasses - 275ml - Pack of 6image 5 of Bormioli Rocco America '20s Sling Cocktail Glasses - 275ml - Pack of 6

Bormioli Rocco America '20s Sling Cocktail Glasses - 275ml - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£27.00

£27.00/each

Bormioli Rocco America '20s Sling Cocktail Glasses - 275ml - Pack of 6
Add Art Deco opulence to your home bar or restaurant with these America '20s Sling Cocktail Glasses from Bormioli Rocco. As the name suggests, the design of these glasses takes inspiration from classic 1920's America - the era of speakeasys, flappers and the Great Gatsby! The delicate ridges that encircle each vessel dance in the light to cast intricate reflections upon surrounding surfaces, combining with an elaborate sculpted stem to dazzle and delight their audience. Don't be fooled into thinking these glasses are all fashion and no function, however - each glass in Bormioli Rocco's Bartender collection has been specially crafted to meet the exacting standards of the world's mixology professionals. Durable, crystal clear and dishwasher safe, the America '20s collection is sure to render any gathering a Roaring success!

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here