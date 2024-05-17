Bormioli Rocco Sweet Coconut Cocktail Glasses - 440ml - Pack of 6

The Bartender's 'Sweet and Sour' cocktail glass collection from Bormioli Rocco lets you transform your home bar or restaurant into your very own island paradise! As any self-respecting connoisseur will tell you, a good cocktail party is as much about 'the experience' as it is the drinking. With a deep beveled design inspired by the coconut, these oversized tumblers will add an extra element of tropical theatre and fun to any occasion. Don't go thinking these glasses are all fashion over function, however; each glass in Bormioli Rocco's Bartender collection has been specially crafted to meet the exacting standards of the world's mixology professionals. The generous 440ml capacity makes them the perfect serving vessel for all manner of lavish cocktails, punches and mixers - pack in plenty of ice and fresh fruit, put on your loudest shirt and party on! Durable, crystal clear and dishwasher safe, these Sweet and Sour Cocktail Glasses will be a favourite party guest for years to come.