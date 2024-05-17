Bormioli Rocco Officina 1825 Olive Oil Bottle with Pourer - 268ml

Add some retro industrial style to your drinking glassware with this 260ml Officina 1825 Olive Oil & Vinegar Bottle from Bormioli Rocco.

The Officina 1825 collection is the Italian brands flagship, with a distinctive embossed seal etched into each glass that serves as a hallmark of longevity and quality in both design and performance. The dramatic ridges that adorn every Officina product bring a strong industrial aesthetic, perfect for those looking to dress their kitchen and dining room in a little retro chic.

This 268ml bottle is ideal for holding olive oil or vinegar, both in the kitchen or at the table. A tapered spout allows for controlled, easy pouring, with a chrome stainless steel construction that is designed to be resistant to corrosion.