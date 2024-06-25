Bormioli Rocco Barglass Water Glasses - 195ml - Pack of 6

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

The Barglass collection from Bormioli Rocco lets you bring genuine Italian style and sophistication to your home bar or restaurant. Lovingly crafted in the hills of northern Italy, each piece in the Barglass series features a classic, minimalist design offset by a distinctive bubble base, creating an understated aesthetic that slips seamlessly into any interior. The 280ml capacity of these tumblers makes them perfect for serving your favourite scotch, bourbon or whisky, as well as freshly-squeezed fruit juices, soft drinks and more. As with all Bormioli Rocco glassware, each piece in the Barglass collection is dishwasher safe for convenient, hassle-free cleaning.

