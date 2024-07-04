Bormioli Rocco Florian Red Wine Glasses - 535ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Add sumptuous Italian style and sophistication to your home, bar or restaurant with the Florian glassware collection from Bormioli Rocco. Featuring soft, petal-like ridges and ornately-sculpted stems, the timeless elegance of these glasses makes them a sure-fire show-stealer in any environment. The classic silhouette and 535ml capacity provides the perfect serving vessel for your favourite Cabernet, Merlot or Zinfandel, as well as vibrant and refreshing cocktails like a gin & tonic. An ultra-fine lasered rim offers a smooth transition from glass to mouth for a more refined tasting experience. With a variety of wine glasses, cocktail glasses and tumblers on offer - and having been lovingly-crafted through nearly 200 years' experience - the Florian collection from Bormioli Rocco is a truly elegant serving solution for drinks of all shapes, grapes and sizes.