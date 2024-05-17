Marketplace.
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Romantic Wine Glasses - 320ml - Pack of 4
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Romantic Wine Glasses - 320ml - Pack of 4image 2 of Bormioli Rocco Romantic Wine Glasses - 320ml - Pack of 4image 3 of Bormioli Rocco Romantic Wine Glasses - 320ml - Pack of 4image 4 of Bormioli Rocco Romantic Wine Glasses - 320ml - Pack of 4image 5 of Bormioli Rocco Romantic Wine Glasses - 320ml - Pack of 4

Bormioli Rocco Romantic Wine Glasses - 320ml - Pack of 4

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£30.00

£30.00/each

Bormioli Rocco Romantic Wine Glasses - 320ml - Pack of 4
The Romantic collection of Wine Glasses from Bormioli Rocco marries the Italian brand's longstanding dedication to producing high-quality drinking glasses with a unique design that is sure to capture the hearts of those seeking something a little different from the ordinary. Taking inspiration from the enchanting warmth and colour of a summer garden, each glass in this collection has been etched with a delicate floral motif that is certain to catch the eye as it sparkles in the sun. The glass itself has been crafted to the same exemplary standards as all Bormioli Rocco products, with crystal clarity and a strength that will let these glasses be a part of your kitchen cabinet for years to come. These Stemware Glasses boast a 320ml capacity, with a multi-purpose silhouette perfectly suited to both red and white wines, as well as cocktails, juices and more. Combine with the matching Water Jug and Highball Glasses to transform your home or garden into the perfect piece of Bohemian paradise!

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here