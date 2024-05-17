Marketplace.
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Inventa Red Wine Glasses - 500ml - Pack of 6
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Inventa Red Wine Glasses - 500ml - Pack of 6image 2 of Bormioli Rocco Inventa Red Wine Glasses - 500ml - Pack of 6image 3 of Bormioli Rocco Inventa Red Wine Glasses - 500ml - Pack of 6image 4 of Bormioli Rocco Inventa Red Wine Glasses - 500ml - Pack of 6image 5 of Bormioli Rocco Inventa Red Wine Glasses - 500ml - Pack of 6

Bormioli Rocco Inventa Red Wine Glasses - 500ml - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£25.00

£25.00/each

Bormioli Rocco Inventa Red Wine Glasses - 500ml - Pack of 6
Serve stirring Italian elegance to your glassware collection with the Inventa collection from Bormioli Rocco. An exercise in engineering excellence, each glass in this collection has been crafted from a single piece of glass, resulting in a product that is as resiliant as it is elegant. The large bowl provides the perfect serving vessel for wines of all shapes, grapes and sizes, encouraging complex notes and aromas to gather at the tapered rim and transforming every sip into a true tasting experience. As with all Bormioli Rocco glassware, the Inventa range is dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleaning.

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here