Bormioli Rocco Electra Liqueur Glasses - 190ml - Pack of 6

Add authentic Italian style and flair to your home, bar or restaurant with these 190ml Electra Liqueur Glasses from Bormioli Rocco. Each piece in the Electra collection has been crafted from Star Glass, a signature of the Bormioli brand that provides exceptional transparency and brilliance, allowing for the perfect appreciation of the colours of the beverages contained within. The elegant pulled stems have been reinforced with an additional XLT treatment, making them far more resistant to breakage and abrasions than traditional glassware. A premium finish comes in the form of the ultra-fine, laser-cut rims, expertly crafted to provide a smooth and refined tasting experience with every sip.

