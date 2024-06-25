Bormioli Rocco Nadia Double Whisky Glasses - 375ml - Pack of 4

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Add sumptuous Italian style to your glassware with this set of 4 Nadia Double Old Fashioned Tumblers from Bormioli Rocco. Since 1825, Bormioli Rocco has forged a reputation as one of the great innovators in glassware manufacturing, crafting high-performance product that serves not only to satisfy, but to exceed the demands of home and professional customers alike. The Nadia collection offers an elegant, timeless design that will grace any dining table with an air of subtle sophistication. These Tumblers boast a generous 375ml capacity that is ideal for serving double measures of your favourite distilled spirits, either straight-up, on the rocks or as part of a decadent lowball coctkail.

