Bormioli Rocco Florian White Wine Glasses - 380ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Add sumptuous Italian style and sophistication to your home, bar or restaurant with the Florian glassware collection from Bormioli Rocco. Featuring soft, petal-like ridges and ornately-sculpted stems, the timeless elegance of these glasses makes them a sure-fire show-stealer in any environment. The classic silhouette and 380ml capacity provides the perfect serving vessel for your favourite Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc, as well as vibrant and refreshing cocktails like a gin & tonic. An ultra-fine lasered rim offers a smooth transition from glass to mouth for a more refined tasting experience. With a variety of wine glasses, cocktail glasses and tumblers on offer - and having been lovingly-crafted through nearly 200 years' experience - the Florian collection from Bormioli Rocco is a truly elegant serving solution for drinks of all shapes, grapes and sizes.