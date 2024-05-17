Bormioli Rocco Bartender Glass Champagne Coupe Saucers - 305ml - Clear - Pack of 6

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Add a dash of authentic Italian style to your cocktail glass collection with the Bartender collection of Champagne Saucers from Bormioli Rocco. Expertly crafted in the classic 'coupe' silhouette, these elegant chalices give an immediate air of the iconic Art Deco movement, perfect for those seeking to bring a touch of vintage sophistication to their party, occasion or event. The bowl allows you to enjoy the subtle aromas of your favourite sparkling wines while preventing the fizz from becoming too overpowering, while the elongated stem has been designed for maximum comfort and durability.

