Bormioli Rocco Oxford Bar Stacking Double Whisky Glasses - 374ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Oxford Bar collection from Bormioli Rocco represents the perfect combination of form and function, pairing classic Italian style with a practicality perfectly suited to both home and professional drinks cabinets alike. Each tumbler in this collection has been crafted from tempered glass, making them more than twice as resistant to both thermal shocks and impacts as regular glass. The 374ml capacity provides the perfect serving vessel for everything from spirits and cocktails to soft drinks, fruit juices and water, while the soft, faceted decoration captures the light to create a sure-fire show-stealer in any surrounding. The stackable silhouette has been purpose-built to guarantee stick-free stackability - an ideal storage solution for cabinets and spaces where space is at a premium!