Marketplace.
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Oxford Bar Stacking Highball Glasses - 395ml - Clear - Pack of 6
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Oxford Bar Stacking Highball Glasses - 395ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 2 of Bormioli Rocco Oxford Bar Stacking Highball Glasses - 395ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 3 of Bormioli Rocco Oxford Bar Stacking Highball Glasses - 395ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 4 of Bormioli Rocco Oxford Bar Stacking Highball Glasses - 395ml - Clear - Pack of 6image 5 of Bormioli Rocco Oxford Bar Stacking Highball Glasses - 395ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Bormioli Rocco Oxford Bar Stacking Highball Glasses - 395ml - Clear - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£24.00

£24.00/each

Bormioli Rocco Oxford Bar Stacking Highball Glasses - 395ml - Clear - Pack of 6
The Oxford Bar collection from Bormioli Rocco represents the perfect combination of form and function, pairing classic Italian style with a practicality perfectly suited to both home and professional drinks cabinets alike. Each tumbler in this collection has been crafted from tempered glass, making them more than twice as resistant to both thermal shocks and impacts as regular glass. The 395ml capacity provides the perfect serving vessel for everything from bottled beers and cocktails to soft drinks, fruit juices and water, while the soft, faceted decoration captures the light to create a sure-fire show-stealer in any surrounding. The stackable silhouette has been purpose-built to guarantee stick-free stackability - an ideal storage solution for cabinets and spaces where space is at a premium!

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here