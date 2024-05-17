Bormioli Rocco Pulsar Double Old Fashioned Glasses - 390ml - Purple - Pack of 6

The Pulsar range of Double Old Fashioned Glasses from Bormioli Rocco is the perfect way to add some authentic Italian style to your drinking glassware. The soft, subtle faceted finish of each tumbler has been carefully crafted to offer a handmade aesthetic, representing something unique in today's world of engineered mass production. The reinforced glass base offers protection against knocks and bumps, making these glasses every bit as suited to the busiest professional bar or restaurant as to your home kitchen. The 390ml capacity is ideal for serving your favourite malted spirits and spirit-based cocktails, as well as soft drinks, bottled beers, juices, water and more. Each glass in the Pulsar collection comes in a choice of three colours, with Bormioli's patented Infinity Colour technology promising long-lasting vibrancy even through repeated cycles in the dishwasher.