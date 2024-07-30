Bormioli Rocco Pulsar Highball Glasses - 470ml - Purple - Pack of 6

The Pulsar range of Highball Glasses from Bormioli Rocco is the perfect way to add some authentic Italian style to your drinking glassware. The soft, subtle faceted finish of each tumbler has been carefully crafted to offer a handmade aesthetic, representing something unique in today's world of engineered mass production. The reinforced glass base offers protection against knocks and bumps, making these glasses every bit as suited to the busiest professional bar or restaurant as to your home kitchen. The 470ml capacity is ideal for serving drinks of all shapes, grapes and sizes, from cocktails and coolers to bottled beers, juices and more. Each glass in the Pulsar collection comes with Bormioli's patented Infinity Colour technology promising long-lasting vibrancy even through repeated cycles in the dishwasher.