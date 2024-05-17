Bar Glass Cappuccino Saucers - 14cm - Pack of 6

Add a spoonful of striking Italian style to your morning caffeine kick with the Easy Bar collection of Tea and Coffee Saucers from Bormioli Rocco.

Since 1825, Bormioli has established themselves as one of the great glassware innovators, forging a reputation that has seen their products populate homes and high-end drinking and dining establishments alike. The Easy Bar collection continues that proud tradition by marrying a sleek, minimalist design with a heavy-duty construction built to satisfy even the most demanding tea or coffee connoisseur.

These saucers have been built to complement Bormioli's Dots, Cube and Kaleido Coffee Cup collections, with a central indentation designed to stop your mug from slipping. As with all Bormioli Rocco glassware, these plates are dishwasher safe, ensuring continued crystal clarity for many moons, coffee mornings and afternoon tea parties to come.