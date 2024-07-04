Marketplace.
image 1 of Arden Grange Adult Dog Food With Fresh Pork and Rice - 12kg
image 1 of Arden Grange Adult Dog Food With Fresh Pork and Rice - 12kgimage 2 of Arden Grange Adult Dog Food With Fresh Pork and Rice - 12kgimage 3 of Arden Grange Adult Dog Food With Fresh Pork and Rice - 12kgimage 4 of Arden Grange Adult Dog Food With Fresh Pork and Rice - 12kgimage 5 of Arden Grange Adult Dog Food With Fresh Pork and Rice - 12kg

Arden Grange Adult Dog Food With Fresh Pork and Rice - 12kg

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Leander International Pet Foods Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£48.00

£48.00/each

Arden Grange Adult - pork & rice 12kg
Arden Grange adult rich in fresh pork & rice is a complete, super premium pet food for normally active adult dogs. It contains high quality pork in a carefully balanced formulation, which is great for dogs requiring a delicious and digestible alternative protein source. Pork provides a nutritionally valuable source of protein and is a rich natural source of zinc, selenium and the B vitamins. This recipe is also egg and maize free to suit dogs with allergies or intolerances to these ingredients.Directions: See images for feeding guideSuitable for: Normally active, adult dogs.
Egg and maize free recipePork accounts for 42% of recipeAppetising kibble great for fussy dogs.
Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Pork (pork meat meal 23%, fresh pork 19%), rice (26%), sweet potato, refined chicken oil, beet pulp, chicken digest, krill, yeast, whole linseed, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, cranberries, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not Contain ColoursDoes Not Contain FlavoursDoes Not Contain Preservatives

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here