Arden Grange Adult Dog Food With Fresh Pork and Rice - 12kg

Arden Grange Adult - pork & rice 12kg

Arden Grange adult rich in fresh pork & rice is a complete, super premium pet food for normally active adult dogs. It contains high quality pork in a carefully balanced formulation, which is great for dogs requiring a delicious and digestible alternative protein source. Pork provides a nutritionally valuable source of protein and is a rich natural source of zinc, selenium and the B vitamins. This recipe is also egg and maize free to suit dogs with allergies or intolerances to these ingredients. Directions: See images for feeding guide Suitable for: Normally active, adult dogs.

Egg and maize free recipe Pork accounts for 42% of recipe Appetising kibble great for fussy dogs.

Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Pork (pork meat meal 23%, fresh pork 19%), rice (26%), sweet potato, refined chicken oil, beet pulp, chicken digest, krill, yeast, whole linseed, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, cranberries, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives