Arden Grange Grain Free Adult Dog Food Lamb and Superfoods 12kg

Arden Grange - Grain free Adult lamb & superfoods 12kg

Arden Grange Grain free adult lamb & superfoods is a complete, super premium pet food for normally active adult dogs. It contains lamb as the primary protein source and sweet potato as the primary carbohydrate source, ideal for dogs who require a delicious and digestible alternative to chicken and rice. This recipe excludes grains and cereals, and also includes our blend of nutrient-rich superfood ingredients. Our special superfood blends of fruit and plant extracts include nutrient-rich ingredients that have been selected for their excellent antioxidant properties, and will provide much needed support to dogs immune systems and overall health and wellbeing. The benefits of adding superfoods to our diets are increasingly gaining recognition. Rich in certain compounds, these foods hold powerful potential to boost our health and that of our pets. Directions: See images for feeding guide Suitable for: Adult dogs with an intolerance to grains. Adult dogs that favour a grain free diet.

Grain free recipe Benefitting from the Arden Grange Superfood blend. Joint support and prebiotics in every recipe.

Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Lamb 43% (fresh lamb 23%, lamb meat meal 20%), sweet potato (13%), tapioca, peas, beet pulp, pumpkin, refined chicken oil, yeast, linseed, chicken digest, krill, whole egg, coconut oil (1%), minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, spirulina (0.1%), chia seeds (0.1%), cranberry extract (500mg/kg), pomegranate extract (500mg/kg), dried blueberries (500 mg/kg), dried mulberries (500mg/kg), dried lingonberries (500mg/kg), dried rosehips (500mg/kg), yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Additives

Does Not Contain Colours Does Not Contain Flavours Does Not Contain Preservatives

Sold by Arden Grange (Leander International Pet Foods Limited)