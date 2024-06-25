Marketplace.
Arden Grange Puppy/Junior Food With Fresh Chicken and Rice - 12kg

Arden Grange Puppy/Junior with fresh chicken & rice 12kg
Arden Grange Puppy/Junior Rich in Fresh Chicken is a complete, super premium pet food for small and medium breed puppies and adolescent dogs. This diet provides the optimal balance of protein, fat, fibre, calcium and phosphorus to encourage steady and healthy growth and development. Arden Grange Puppy/Junior can be fed from eight weeks of age until your puppy has reached full adult height.Directions: See images for feeding guideSuitable for: Growing small / medium breed puppies
Includes delicious fresh chickenBalance of vitamins and minerals for steady growthJoint support and prebiotics in every recipe.
Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Chicken (fresh chicken 18%, chicken meat meal 18%), rice, maize, refined chicken oil, whole dried egg, beet pulp, fish meal, chicken digest, whole linseed, krill, yeast, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, cranberries, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not Contain ColoursDoes Not Contain FlavoursDoes Not Contain Preservatives

