image 1 of Arden Grange Grain Free Light Cat Food With Fresh Chicken and Potato - 4kg

Arden Grange Grain Free Light Cat Food With Fresh Chicken and Potato - 4kg

Arden Grange Light grain free adult cat with fresh chicken & potato 4kg
This is a complete, super premium pet food for adult cats that are less active, overweight or prone to weight gain such as neutered or indoor cats. It is also suitable for senior cats. Although lower in calories and fat than our standard diets, generous helpings of fresh chicken provide a healthy yet delicious meal.Directions: See images for feeding guideSuitable for: Adult cats that need a low fat diet to support weight loss.Adult cats with a large appetite that would benefit from a lower fat diet.Senior cats that would benefit from a low fat diet.Indoor cats that would benefit from a low fat diet.
Grain free recipe - no added cereals or grain26% fresh chicken and 22% chicken meat meal,Joint support and prebiotics in every recipe.
Ingredients

Chicken 48% (fresh chicken 26%, chicken meat meal 22%), potato (26%), pea starch, egg powder, chicken digest, yeast extract, malt extract, pea fibre 1%, dried krill, chicken oil, salmon oil, minerals, (prebiotic) fructooligosaccharides FOS (800mg/kg), (prebiotic) mangan-oligosaccharides MOS(800mg/kg), glucosamine (185mg/kg), (MSM) methylsulfonylmethane (185/kg), chondroitin sulphate (130mg/kg), cranberry extract (100mg/kg), nucleotides

