Arden Grange Grain Free Light Cat Food With Fresh Chicken and Potato - 4kg

Arden Grange Light grain free adult cat with fresh chicken & potato 4kg

This is a complete, super premium pet food for adult cats that are less active, overweight or prone to weight gain such as neutered or indoor cats. It is also suitable for senior cats. Although lower in calories and fat than our standard diets, generous helpings of fresh chicken provide a healthy yet delicious meal. Directions: See images for feeding guide Suitable for: Adult cats that need a low fat diet to support weight loss. Adult cats with a large appetite that would benefit from a lower fat diet. Senior cats that would benefit from a low fat diet. Indoor cats that would benefit from a low fat diet.

Grain free recipe - no added cereals or grain 26% fresh chicken and 22% chicken meat meal, Joint support and prebiotics in every recipe.

Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Chicken 48% (fresh chicken 26%, chicken meat meal 22%), potato (26%), pea starch, egg powder, chicken digest, yeast extract, malt extract, pea fibre 1%, dried krill, chicken oil, salmon oil, minerals, (prebiotic) fructooligosaccharides FOS (800mg/kg), (prebiotic) mangan-oligosaccharides MOS(800mg/kg), glucosamine (185mg/kg), (MSM) methylsulfonylmethane (185/kg), chondroitin sulphate (130mg/kg), cranberry extract (100mg/kg), nucleotides

Allergy Information

Additives

Does Not Contain Colours Does Not Contain Flavours Does Not Contain Preservatives

