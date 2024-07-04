Arden Grange Adult Dog Food With Fresh Lamb and Rice - 12kg

Arden Grange Adult with fresh lamb & rice 12kg

Arden Grange Adult with Fresh Lamb & Rice is a complete, super premium pet food for normally active adult dogs. It contains lamb as the primary ingredient, which is great for dogs requiring a delicious and digestible alternative to chicken. In addition to this, the highly palatable diet benefits from prebiotics, joint supplements, krill and yucca extract to support digestion and immunity. Optimum levels of vitamins and minerals, and the correct ratio of Omega-6 to Omega-3 fatty acids are also included to help to promote good skin and coat condition. Directions: See images for feeding guide Suitable for: Normally active, adult dogs.

A delicious and digestible alternative to chicken Ideal for normally active adult dogs Joint support and prebiotics in every recipe.

Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Lamb (lamb meat meal 29%, fresh lamb 5%), rice 26%, maize, refined chicken oil, beet pulp, whole dried egg, chicken digest, yeast, whole linseed, krill, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, cranberries, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Additives