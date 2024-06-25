Marketplace.
Arden Grange Adult Dog Food With Fresh Salmon and Rice - 12kg

Arden Grange Adult - salmon & rice 12kg
Arden Grange Adult Fresh Salmon & Rice is a complete, super premium pet food for normally active adult dogs. Salmon provides an excellent quality protein source whilst also being highly digestible and palatable. Salmon is gentle on the digestion and may be of particular benefit to the skin and coat.Directions: See images for feeding guideSuitable for: Normally active, adult dogs.
Contains 26% fresh salmonHighly digestible and palatableBenefits skin and coat condition.
Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Fresh salmon 26%, rice 26%, chicken meal, corn, beet pulp, refined chicken oil, whole egg powder, chicken extract, fish meal, yeast, whole flaxseed, krill, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, cranberries, nucleotides

