Marketplace.
Arden Grange Senior Dog Food With Fresh Chicken and Rice - 12kg
Sold and sent by Leander International Pet Foods Limited
Delivered by post or courier
FREE standard delivery on this productFind out more about Marketplace
£48.00
£48.00/each
Arden Grange - Senior with fresh chicken & rice 12kg
Arden Grange senior with fresh chicken & rice has been specially formulated by nutritional experts to provide the correct balance of proteins, carbohydrates, essential fatty acids, fats, minerals and vitamins to meet the nutritional requirements of older dogs. It contains boosted levels of glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM for extra protection against age-related health problems.Directions: See images for feeding guideSuitable for: Senior dogs that need a lower fat diet with boosted joint support.
Balanced recipe for older dogsBoosted levels of joint care to aid senior dogs.L- carnitine to aid conversion of fat to energy.
Pack size: 12kg
Ingredients
Chicken (chicken meat meal 22%, fresh chicken 5%), rice (22%), maize, beet pulp, refined chicken oil, whole linseed, chicken digest, whole dried egg, yeast, krill, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, glucosamine (740mg/kg), MSM (740mg/kg), chondroitin (520mg/kg), cranberries, yucca extract, nucleotides
Allergy Information
Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing
Additives
Does Not Contain ColoursDoes Not Contain FlavoursDoes Not Contain Preservatives
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|22%
|Fat Content
|12%
|Crude Ash
|6%
|Crude Fibres
|3.5%
|Calcium
|1%
|Phosphorus
|0.75%
|Omega-3
|0.70%
|Omega-6
|4.12%
|L-Carnitine
|50mg
|Nutritional Additives
|per kg
|Vitamin A
|18,000 IU
|Vitamin D3
|1,350 IU
|Vitamin E
|240 IU
|-
|-
|Analytical Constituents Type Of Feed
|Complete Feed, Complementary
|Food/Drink Type
|Dry
|Primary Flavour
|Chicken
|Dietary Requirement
|Hypoallergenic
|Lifestage
|Senior
|Type Of Pet
|Dog
Store in a cool dry place
Box. Plastic - not widely recycled
Delivery
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
Standard delivery - arrives in 2-4 working days
- FREE on this product sent by this partner
Returns
If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.