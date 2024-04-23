Marketplace.
Arden Grange Senior Dog Food With Fresh Chicken and Rice - 12kg

5(1)
£48.00

£48.00/each

Arden Grange - Senior with fresh chicken & rice 12kg
Arden Grange senior with fresh chicken & rice has been specially formulated by nutritional experts to provide the correct balance of proteins, carbohydrates, essential fatty acids, fats, minerals and vitamins to meet the nutritional requirements of older dogs. It contains boosted levels of glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM for extra protection against age-related health problems.Directions: See images for feeding guideSuitable for: Senior dogs that need a lower fat diet with boosted joint support.
Balanced recipe for older dogsBoosted levels of joint care to aid senior dogs.L- carnitine to aid conversion of fat to energy.
Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Chicken (chicken meat meal 22%, fresh chicken 5%), rice (22%), maize, beet pulp, refined chicken oil, whole linseed, chicken digest, whole dried egg, yeast, krill, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, glucosamine (740mg/kg), MSM (740mg/kg), chondroitin (520mg/kg), cranberries, yucca extract, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not Contain ColoursDoes Not Contain FlavoursDoes Not Contain Preservatives

