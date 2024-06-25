Arden Grange Adult Dog Food With Fresh Chicken and Rice - 12kg

Arden Grange Adult - chicken & rice 12kg

Arden Grange Adult with Fresh Chicken & Rice is a complete, super premium pet food for normally active adult dogs. It contains a high proportion of chicken which is a delicious and digestible protein source. In addition to this, the highly palatable diet benefits from prebiotics, joint supplements, krill and yucca extract to support digestion and immunity. Directions: See images for feeding guide Suitable for: Normally active, adult dogs.

Highly palatable and digestible chicken recipe Ideal for normally active adult dogs Joint support and prebiotics in every recipe.

Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Chicken (chicken meat meal 27%, fresh chicken 5%), rice (26%), maize, refined chicken oil, beet pulp, chicken digest, whole dried egg, krill, yeast, whole linseed, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, cranberries, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives