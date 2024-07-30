Arden Grange Large Breed Adult Dog Food With Fresh Chicken and Rice - 12kg

Arden Grange Large breed adult with fresh chicken & rice 12kg

Arden Grange large breed benefits from a larger kibble size and increased levels of glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM making it an ideal diet for large breed dogs who need extra help in maintaining strong joints and cartilage. Directions: See images for feeding guide Suitable for: Large / giant breed, normally active adult dogs.

Larger kibble size for large/giant breed dogs. , L- carnitine to aid conversion of fat to energy. Boosted levels of joint care to aid larger breeds.

Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Chicken (chicken meat meal 25%, fresh chicken 5%), rice (25%), maize, refined chicken oil, beet pulp, chicken digest, whole dried egg, yeast, krill, whole linseed, minerals, glucosamine (740mg/kg), MSM (740mg/kg), prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, chondroitin (520mg/kg), yucca extract, cranberries, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives