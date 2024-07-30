Marketplace.
Arden Grange Large Breed Adult Dog Food With Fresh Chicken and Rice - 12kg

Arden Grange Large breed adult with fresh chicken & rice 12kg
Arden Grange large breed benefits from a larger kibble size and increased levels of glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM making it an ideal diet for large breed dogs who need extra help in maintaining strong joints and cartilage.Directions: See images for feeding guideSuitable for: Large / giant breed, normally active adult dogs.
Larger kibble size for large/giant breed dogs. ,L- carnitine to aid conversion of fat to energy.Boosted levels of joint care to aid larger breeds.
Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Chicken (chicken meat meal 25%, fresh chicken 5%), rice (25%), maize, refined chicken oil, beet pulp, chicken digest, whole dried egg, yeast, krill, whole linseed, minerals, glucosamine (740mg/kg), MSM (740mg/kg), prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, chondroitin (520mg/kg), yucca extract, cranberries, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not Contain ColoursDoes Not Contain FlavoursDoes Not Contain Preservatives

