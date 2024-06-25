Arden Grange Large Breed Puppy/Junior Food With Fresh Chicken and Rice - 12kg

Arden Grange Large breed puppy/junior large breed with fresh chicken & rice 12kg

Arden Grange puppy/junior large breed is a complete, super premium pet food for large breed puppies and adolescent dogs, containing boosted levels of joint support for the extra demands placed on these breeds. This diet has been formulated to meet the nutritional requirements for steady, healthy growth and development. Directions: See images for feeding guide Suitable for: Large / giant breed growing puppies.

Growth diet for large breed puppies. Large kibble size for larger breed puppies Boosted levels of joint care to aid larger breeds.

Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Chicken (chicken meat meal 30%, fresh chicken 5%), rice (19%), maize, refined chicken oil, beet pulp, chicken digest, krill, minerals, yeast, whole dried egg, whole linseed, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, glucosamine (370 mg/ kg), MSM (370mg/kg), chondroitin (260mg/kg), yucca extract, cranberries, nucleotides

