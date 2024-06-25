Marketplace.
Arden Grange Grain Free Adult Cat Food With Fresh Chicken and Potato - 4kg

Arden Grange Grain free adult cat with fresh chicken & potato 4kg
Arden Grange Adult Grain Free Fresh Chicken & Potato is a superb maintenance diet, great for adult cats. This recipe contains generous amounts of highly palatable fresh chicken and chicken meat meal, making the kibble irresistible to even the fussiest of felines. This diet also benefits from joint care supplements to aid mobility and prebiotics to support digestion and immunity.Directions: See images for feeding guideSuitable for: Normally active, adult cats.Adult cats that would benefit from a grain free diet.
Grain free recipe - no added cereals or grain26% fresh chicken and 25% chicken meat meal,Joint support and prebiotics in every recipe.
Fresh chicken (26%), potato (26%), chicken meat meal (25%), pea starch, chicken oil, egg powder, chicken digest, krill, yeast extract, malt extract, pea fibre, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, cranberry extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, nucleotides

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Does Not Contain ColoursDoes Not Contain FlavoursDoes Not Contain Preservatives

