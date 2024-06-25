Nicola Spring 12 Piece White Farmhouse Teacups & Saucers Set - 300ml

Add some timeless charm to your home kitchen with the Farmhouse Crockery collection from Nicola Spring.

Perfectly encapsulating two of the hottest home decor trends du jour, these 6 inch (16cm) Saucers combine traditional industrial functionality with vintage rustic country cottage farmhouse personality, inspiring nostalgic visions of exposed brick walls, timber beams and flagstone floors.

The sturdy porcelain construction of these plates balances that old world aesthetic with a durability perfectly suited to the rigours of 21st Century living. Soft, rolled rims protect against chipping if knocked, while twin embossed rings provide the perfect frame in which to serve your culinary creations. A central indentation allows your accompanying Nicola Spring 250ml Tea Cup to sit snugly and securely, protecting against sliding when carrying from kettle to kitchen table.

As with all Nicola Spring Crockery, each of these pieces is Dishwasher Safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning.