Bormioli Rocco Bartender Stone Double Whisky Glasses - 390ml - Pack of 4

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Serve stirring Italian elegance to your glassware collection with the Bartender Stone collection from Bormioli Rocco. An exercise in engineering excellence, these tumblers feature an elaborate geometric cut glass decoration that harkens back to the 'roaring' days of Art Deco and the Great Gatsby. The 370ml capacity allows for lavish servings of your favourite malted spirits, while the stackable silhouette provides a perfect storage solution for places where space is at a premium. As with all Bormioli Rocco glassware, the Bartender Stone range is dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleaning.

Serve stirring Italian elegance to your glassware collection with the Bartender Stone collection from Bormioli Rocco. An exercise in engineering excellence, these tumblers feature an elaborate geometric cut glass decoration that harkens back to the 'roaring' days of Art Deco and the Great Gatsby. The 370ml capacity allows for lavish servings of your favourite malted spirits, while the stackable silhouette provides a perfect storage solution for places where space is at a premium. As with all Bormioli Rocco glassware, the Bartender Stone range is dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleaning.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.