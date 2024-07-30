Bormioli Rocco Romantic Highball Glasses - 340ml - Pack of 4

The Romantic collection of Highball Glasses from Bormioli Rocco marries the Italian brand's longstanding dedication to producing high-quality drinking glasses with a unique design that is sure to capture the hearts of those seeking something a little different from the ordinary. Taking inspiration from the enchanting warmth and colour of a summer garden, each glass in this collection has been etched with a delicate floral motif that is certain to catch the eye as it sparkles in the sun. The glass itself has been crafted to the same exemplary standards as all Bormioli Rocco products, with crystal clarity and a strength that will let these glasses be a part of your kitchen cabinet for years to come. These Highball Glasses boast a 340ml capacity - perfect for presenting a range of vibrant long drinks and cocktails, as well as beers, soft drinks, juices and more.