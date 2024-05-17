Marketplace.
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Officina 1825 Highball Glasses - 325ml - Pack of 6
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Officina 1825 Highball Glasses - 325ml - Pack of 6image 2 of Bormioli Rocco Officina 1825 Highball Glasses - 325ml - Pack of 6image 3 of Bormioli Rocco Officina 1825 Highball Glasses - 325ml - Pack of 6image 4 of Bormioli Rocco Officina 1825 Highball Glasses - 325ml - Pack of 6

Bormioli Rocco Officina 1825 Highball Glasses - 325ml - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£22.00

£22.00/each

Bormioli Rocco Officina 1825 Highball Glasses - 325ml - Pack of 6
Add some retro industrial style to your drinking glassware with these Officina 1825 Whisky Glasses from Bormioli Rocco. The Officina 1825 collection is the Italian brand's flagship, with a distinctive embossed seal etched into each glass that serves as a hallmark of longevity and quality in both design and performance. The dramatic ridges that adorn every Officina product bring a strong industrial aesthetic, perfect for those looking to dress their kitchen and dining room in a little retro chic. These Whisky Tumblers boast a 325ml capacity - perfect for serving your favourite distilled spirits, either straight-up or on the rocks.

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here