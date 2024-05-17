Duralex Lys Highball Glasses - 280ml - Amber - Pack of Six

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Serve up some chic European bistro vibes to your home kitchen, coffee, garden or dining table with these Lys Highball Glasses from Duralex. Since 1945, Duralex has established itself as the leading pioneer in tempered glassware production and innovation, forging a wide-ranging collection of drinkware and tableware that is unparalleled in its strength, durability and longevity. These tumblers follow in that proud tradition, pairing that practicality with an elegant fluted design that offers timeless style. The 280ml capacity makes these versatile vessels ideally suited to serving a variety of refreshing beverages, while a choice of colour options allows you to perfectly tailor this collection to whatever your vision of home may be.

Serve up some chic European bistro vibes to your home kitchen, coffee, garden or dining table with these Lys Highball Glasses from Duralex. Since 1945, Duralex has established itself as the leading pioneer in tempered glassware production and innovation, forging a wide-ranging collection of drinkware and tableware that is unparalleled in its strength, durability and longevity. These tumblers follow in that proud tradition, pairing that practicality with an elegant fluted design that offers timeless style. The 280ml capacity makes these versatile vessels ideally suited to serving a variety of refreshing beverages, while a choice of colour options allows you to perfectly tailor this collection to whatever your vision of home may be.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.