LAV Artemis Water Glasses - 340ml - Clear - Pack of 6

LAV Artemis Water Glasses - 340ml - Clear - Pack of 6
The Artemis range of Glass Drinking Tumblers from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. A subtle diamond ridged design harkens back to the classic styling of the Art Deco era, marrying with the glasses, sleek and simple silhouette to create a collection that can effortlessly suit both vintage and contemporary decor styles alike. As the light catches the soft ridges of the glass, an ornate reflective display is cast upon nearby surfaces, immediately capturing the attention of its audience. The 340ml capacity of these tumblers makes for an ideal vessel in which to serve juices and soft drinks, while also allowing for bottled beers, water and spirits. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Artemis collection is sure to fill your home with LAV.

