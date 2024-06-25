BillyCan Picnic Tumblers - 400ml - Carbon Pansy - Pack of 6

Add some beautiful botanical flavour to any al fresco party or picnic with these gorgeous Pansy Drinking Tumblers from BillyCan.

Whether you're pitched up off the trail or on the beach, or simply entertaining in the back garden, the sturdy stainless steel construction of our dining dishes means they're built to keep you and your party catered for from first course to last; from sunrise to sunset and beyond!

The elegant floral motif has been hand-painted by a collective of traditional artists from the Kashmir region of India, giving each piece an individual flavour and its own unique story to tell. The large 400ml capacity offers ample serving space for a variety of drinks and beverages, from soft drinks and juices to cocktails, bottled beers and more!

Due to the nature of the materials and decoration, this piece is not suitable for the dishwasher; however, a good wash by hand with a soft sponge is all it'll takes to have your dish looking blooming lovely once again!