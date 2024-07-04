Duralex Lys Tumbler Glasses - 210ml - Amber - Pack of 6

Serve up some chic European bistro vibes to your home kitchen, coffee, garden or dining table with the Lys collection of drinking tumblers from Duralex. Since 1945, Duralex has established itself as the leading pioneer in tempered glassware production and innovation, forging a wide-ranging collection of drinkware and tableware that is unparalleled in its strength, durability and longevity. These tumblers follow in that proud tradition, pairing that practicality with an elegant fluted design that offers timeless style. The 210ml capacity makes these versatile vessels ideally suited to serving a variety of refreshing beverages, while a choice of three colour options allows you to perfectly tailor this collection to whatever your vision of home may be.