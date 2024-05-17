Marketplace.
Duralex Gigogne Highball Glasses - 360ml - Pack of 6

Add a splash of continental style to your home, bistro, bar or restaurant with these Gigogne Highball Glasses from Duralex.Founded in 1945 on the banks of the Loire river in the heart of France, Duralex has established a reputation as one of the leading names in glassware manufacture and innovation, with its Gigogne collection serving as a proud flagship for the brand in homes and professional estabilshments worldwide.Each piece has been crafted from tempered glass; heated to 650C and then rapidly cooled to create a vessel more than twice as resistant to breakages as normal glass, as well as being microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe; suitable for hot and cold beverages alike.The Gigogne collection pairs this high performance with a sleek design that oozes Parisian chic - so much so that the glass has a permanent place in the French capital's Musee des Arts Decoratifs!

