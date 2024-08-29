LAV Bodega Water Glasses - 345ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Bodega range of Whisky Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. With their classic, clean-cut silhouette, these tumblers will sit perfectly within both traditional and contemporary decor alike, while the glass offers ample room for your favourite scotch, bourbon or whisky - either straight up or on the rocks. As with all LAV glassware, these pieces are dishwasher safe for simple, hassle-free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Bodega collection is sure to fill your home with LAV.