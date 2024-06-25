Nicola Spring White Farmhouse Teacups - 300ml - Pack of 6

Add some timeless charm to your home kitchen with the Farmhouse Crockery collection from Nicola Spring.

Perfectly encapsulating two of the hottest home decor trends du jour, these 250ml Tea Cups combine traditional industrial functionality with vintage rustic country cottage farmhouse personality, inspiring nostalgic visions of exposed brick walls, timber beams and flagstone floors.

The sturdy porcelain construction of these mugs balances that old world aesthetic with a durability perfectly suited to the rigours of 21st Century living. Soft rolled edges provide protection against chipping if knocked or dropped, while the elegant molded handle is as pleasing to the palm as the classic white and blue colour scheme is to the eye.

As with all Nicola Spring Crockery, each of these pieces is Dishwasher Safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning.