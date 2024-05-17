LAV Diamond Shot Glasses - 80ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Diamond range of Shot Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. Traditionally a girl's best friend, the soft, angular design of these micro tumblers is guaranteed to put a sparkle in the eyes of any gender, sitting effortlessly within both traditional and contemporary interiors alike. The 80ml capacity offers ample room for double measures of your favourite shots and spirits - whether drinking or measuring, a guaranteed way to get the party started! Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Diamond collection is sure to fill your home with LAV.