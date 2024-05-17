LAV Aras Shot Glasses - 45ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Aras range of glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. Taking inspiration from classic glassware design, each shot glass in the Aras collection features a ridged multi-faceted shape that promotes stability and balance - secure in the hand and less likely to roll off a surface if knocked over. A 45ml capacity makes these glasses ideally suited to shots, schnapps and spirits of all kinds and colours. As with all LAV glassware, the ArasShot Glasses are dishwasher safe, for hassle free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Aras collection Shot Glassesis sure to fill your home or bar with LAV.